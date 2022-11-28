SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Greenmarket will move inside Proctors for the winter season starting Sunday, December 4. The winter market will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sunday, April 2, with over 80 local vendors selling fresh produce, prepared food, beverages, hand-made crafts, and other items.

“Schenectady Greenmarket serves as a vital food system in downtown Schenectady and aims to ensure that fresh, healthy food is affordable and accessible to all,” a spokesperson for the market said in a press release. EBT/SNAP payments are accepted at Schenectady Greenmarket in addition to programs like Double Up Food Bucks, organizers said.

Schenectady Greenmarket will also continue its Food Box Program launched in May for the winter season, with support from The Schenectady Foundation, Soul Fire Farm, and Highmark Blue Shield Northeastern New York. The program offers lower-income customers the chance to purchase a box of produce at a discounted rate, for pick up or delivery.

“Schenectady Greenmarket’s volunteers, staff, and vendors look forward to continuing to offer fresh, local produce and products during the winter season and thank Proctors for their continued partnership and support,” said Haley Viccaro, Board Chair of Schenectady Greenmarket. “We are laser-focused on advancing our mission of ensuring food access for all residents, particularly those experiencing lower income and food insecurity in our community. We are proud to continue our Food Box Program and offer incentives for customers to enjoy all that the market has to offer.”

“Schenectady Greenmarket vendors offer goods to fulfill a wide variety of holiday and seasonal needs,” the press release stated. “Shoppers can expect to find locally grown produce, diverse prepared foods, seasonal beverages, holiday crafts, and hand-made items throughout the winter.”