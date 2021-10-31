Schenectady Greenmarket celebrates Halloween

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the spirit of Halloween, the Schenectady Greenmarket had plenty of fun for the whole family on Sunday with its Halloween on the Jay Street Marketplace event, where Halloween costumes filled the city’s streets.

“It’s nice to see people out and about, walking around, shopping in local businesses and, it really helps the entire downtown,” said Haley Viccaro, board chair for the greenmarket.

Around 70 vendors participated Sunday, with the weekly event having some spooky twists for the holiday. Local shops making fun Halloween products for some last-minute must-haves.

“I have a good following for my bath bombs, the kids come to find me just for the Halloween stuff, all the seasons I have seasonal stuff so they come on,” said Lilmattie Enders, the owner of Simply Beautiful Soaps N Such, which had some creative Halloween bath bombs for sale during Sunday’s event.

Halloween on the Jay Street Marketplace gives local businesses a fun way to engage with the community, as organizers look for different ways to get creative around holidays.

“We always like to try new things to get people out downtown, shop with our local vendors,” Viccaro explained.

Plenty of fun for the whole family, with parents able to get in some weekend shopping, while the kids got a chance for some early trick-or-treating, “It’s fun. We get candy, and then at nighttime we get even more candy,” said Josiah Maisone.

But it wasn’t just children filling up their candy baskets. Some of our four-legged friends also got the chance to celebrate the festivities.

“I made a whole bunch of Halloween treats. I have peanut butter bacon pumpkin treats, I have witches fingers, I have pumpkin honey, and I have something that I made last night that I came up with, mummy cookies, which is a peanut butter base,” Rita Ciatto, the founder of Adirondack Barkery explained.

Plenty of treats for canines to trick-or-treat as well, as the event also featured a “Dog-o-Ween” costume contest and parade through the marketplace.