Schenectady gets four new fire apparatuses

Schenectady County

Schenectady Fire Engine 1

Schenectady Fire Engine 1. (Nick Montera / NEWS10)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Fire Department has four new fire apparatuses—two engines, a truck, and a rescue vehicle. On Wednesday, Mayor Gary McCarthy officially commissioned all four.

  • Rescue 1: 2021 Ford F350 Light Rescue
    • Custom body by Stonewell Bodies
    • The busiest non-transport EMS apparatus style in the state and among the busiest standalone rescue rigs in the country
  • Engine 1 and Engine 2: 2021 Rosenbauer Commander Fire Engine
    • 750-gallon booster tank
    • Hale pump
    • Cummins motor
    • Allison transmission
  • Truck 1: 2021 Rosenbauer Cobra Mid Mount Quint
    • 100-foot Aerial Platform
    • 250-gallon booster tank
    • Hale pump
    • Cummins motor
    • Allison transmission

The additions to the Schenectady Fire Department fleet join four other front-line fire vehicles already in operation to protect the city from the dangers of fire, hazardous materials, traffic accidents, and bad weather conditions.

