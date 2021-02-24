Schenectady gets four new fire apparatuses

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Fire Department has four new fire apparatuses—two engines, a truck, and a rescue vehicle. On Wednesday, Mayor Gary McCarthy officially commissioned all four.

Rescue 1: 2021 Ford F350 Light Rescue Custom body by Stonewell Bodies The busiest non-transport EMS apparatus style in the state and among the busiest standalone rescue rigs in the country

Engine 1 and Engine 2: 2021 Rosenbauer Commander Fire Engine 750-gallon booster tank Hale pump Cummins motor Allison transmission

Truck 1: 2021 Rosenbauer Cobra Mid Mount Quint 100-foot Aerial Platform 250-gallon booster tank Hale pump Cummins motor Allison transmission



The additions to the Schenectady Fire Department fleet join four other front-line fire vehicles already in operation to protect the city from the dangers of fire, hazardous materials, traffic accidents, and bad weather conditions.