Schenectady GE workers featured in commercial for green manufacturing

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Workers from General Electric’s Schenectady facility were featured in a commercial calling on GE to invest in green manufacturing production. The advertisement is part of a national campaign by Green Jobs Green Economy.

Green Jobs Green Economy is a coalition of business, labor, environmental and social justice organizations than push for green manufacturing. The commercial specifically asks GE to bring wind turbine manufacturing to Schenectady.

“Expanding domestic green energy through the manufacturing of these turbines will help GE,” said the commercial. “It will help revitalize the economy in upstate New York and across the country.”

The campaign also urges GE to stop offshoring jobs. The commercial focuses on workers manufacturing wind turbines specifically from Schenectady.

A GE spokesperson had this to say about the campaign:

“GE is proud to be a leader in the energy transition, and our employees in Schenectady and the Capital Region are helping by developing innovative products and technologies that meet the energy challenges of the future. Gas has a pivotal role to play in the future of energy, both by replacing coal with natural gas today, and by pursuing advances in carbon capture and 100% hydrogen combustion to place gas on a near zero carbon path tomorrow.” GE spokesperson

To learn more about the campaign or to view the commercial, you can visit the Green Jobs Green Economy website.