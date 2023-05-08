SCHENCTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two firefighters in the Schenectady Fire Department have been promoted to new positions. At Monday night’s city council meeting, the two firefighters were promoted to lieutenant and captain.

Many other firefighters from the department as well as family members were in attendance. Officials were thankful for the continuing traditions of the fire department.

Officials said as the fire department continues to get younger, they will hold more promotion ceremonies in the future.