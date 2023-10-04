SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local fire department received funding for a new fire truck. The Schenectady Fire Department got $800,000 from New York State to buy a new fire apparatus.

The department now has three backup trucks, which allows them to respond to every call, even if the main crews are busy.

“We ask our people to do a lot,” Fire Chief Dan Mareno said. “And they do. And they do it without questions. So it’s our job to provide them with the equipment that they need.”

The fire chief estimates the department will respond to 20,000 calls this year.