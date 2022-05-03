ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thomas Hendricks Jr., 40, of Schenectady pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally possessing a loaded pistol as a felon. As part of the plea, Hendricks admitted that he flashed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol while live-streaming on his Facebook account on June 20, 2021. He also admitted that he had the same gun in his house on June 28, 2021, when it was seized by the Schenectady Police Department as part of an investigation.

Two prior felony convictions, one for criminal possession of a weapon and the other for aggravated cruelty to animals, prevented Hendricks from legally possessing the gun in New York State. Hendricks faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release at sentencing. He will be sentenced on September 13 by Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy.

This case was investigated by the ATF and the Schenectady Police Department, with help from the Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emmet O’Hanlon as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.