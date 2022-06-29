ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In July of 2021, the Department of Justice brought federal charges against several Capital Region arrestees as part of an intensified focus on gun crimes. Among them was Leonard Samuels of Schenectady, who was charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon.

The now 39-year-old pleaded guilty Wednesday to those charges. FBI agents and Schenectady Police Department officers found a semi-automatic pistol in Samuels’ apartment while carrying out a search warrant on April 8, 2021.

As part of his guilty plea, Samuels also agreed to forfeit a second “ghost gun” recovered from the apartment, along with a quantity of ammo for both pistols.

When he is sentenced on October 28, Samuels faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a three-year term of post-imprisonment supervision. United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino has been assigned to the sentencing.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Schenectady Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emmet O’Hanlon.