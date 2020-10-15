Schenectady drive-thru dinner fundraising for nonprofit for the terminally ill

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 518 Rainbow Hunt and Mohawk Honda are teaming up to put on a pick-up dinner fundraiser featuring Giffy’s BBQ. Proceeds from chick dinner drive-thru ticket purchases will benefit the Joan Nicole Prince Home, a Scotia non-profit that provides free care to the terminally ill in their final days.
The BBQ Pick-Up is scheduled for Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mohawk Honda at 175 Freemans Bridge Road in Schenectady.
In order to hold the BBQ, they must hit a minimum number of orders, and as of Wednesday, they needed over 100 more tickets to meet it. Tickets are $15 online, and are good for a hearty dinner:
- Half a chicken
- Baked potato
- Coleslaw
- Dinner roll
- Cookie
- Beverage
