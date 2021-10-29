Schenectady demolishing vacant buildings to revitalize neighborhoods

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady is demolishing another round of blighted vacant buildings in an effort to revitalize neighborhoods. Over 200 buildings have been demolished in Schenectady in recent years.
“These severely distressed properties are some of the worst of the worst structures that are beyond
repair and harm quality of life in our neighborhoods,” Schenectady Mayor McCarthy said. “The removal of thesestructures is part of a focused and strategic effort to revitalize neighborhoods and strengthen the future of our community.”
Thirteen properties are slated to be demolished:
- 941 Maple Avenue
- 943 Maple Avenue
- 702 Westover Place
- 347 Summit Avenue
- 756 Culter Street
- 1360 Crane Street
- 1517 Avenue B
- 24 Eagle Street
- 10 Catherine Street
- 12 Moyston Street
- 34 Moyston Street
- 928 Pleasant Street
- 552 Crane Street (porch only)
The properties in the Hamilton Hill and Vale neighborhoods are within the city’s Neighborhood
Revitalization Strategy Area (NRSA). Those eight demolitions will create five buildable parcels.
Schenectady is seeking bids to demolish another round of vacant blighted buildings. The bids are due by November 17 at 10:30 a.m. The funding will be allocated through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.