Schenectady demolishing vacant buildings to revitalize neighborhoods

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady is demolishing another round of blighted vacant buildings in an effort to revitalize neighborhoods. Over 200 buildings have been demolished in Schenectady in recent years.

“These severely distressed properties are some of the worst of the worst structures that are beyond

repair and harm quality of life in our neighborhoods,” Schenectady Mayor McCarthy said. “The removal of thesestructures is part of a focused and strategic effort to revitalize neighborhoods and strengthen the future of our community.”

Thirteen properties are slated to be demolished:

941 Maple Avenue

943 Maple Avenue

702 Westover Place

347 Summit Avenue

756 Culter Street

1360 Crane Street

1517 Avenue B

24 Eagle Street

10 Catherine Street

12 Moyston Street

34 Moyston Street

928 Pleasant Street

552 Crane Street (porch only)

756 Culter Street in Schenectady is slated to be demolished in an effort to revitalize neighborhoods. (credit: City of Schenectady)

The properties in the Hamilton Hill and Vale neighborhoods are within the city’s Neighborhood

Revitalization Strategy Area (NRSA). Those eight demolitions will create five buildable parcels.

Schenectady is seeking bids to demolish another round of vacant blighted buildings. The bids are due by November 17 at 10:30 a.m. The funding will be allocated through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.