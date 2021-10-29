Schenectady demolishing vacant buildings to revitalize neighborhoods

Schenectady County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
756 Culter Street

756 Culter Street in Schenectady is slated to be demolished in an effort to revitalize neighborhoods.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady is demolishing another round of blighted vacant buildings in an effort to revitalize neighborhoods. Over 200 buildings have been demolished in Schenectady in recent years.

“These severely distressed properties are some of the worst of the worst structures that are beyond
repair and harm quality of life in our neighborhoods,” Schenectady Mayor McCarthy said. “The removal of thesestructures is part of a focused and strategic effort to revitalize neighborhoods and strengthen the future of our community.”

Thirteen properties are slated to be demolished:

  • 941 Maple Avenue
  • 943 Maple Avenue
  • 702 Westover Place
  • 347 Summit Avenue
  • 756 Culter Street
  • 1360 Crane Street
  • 1517 Avenue B
  • 24 Eagle Street
  • 10 Catherine Street
  • 12 Moyston Street
  • 34 Moyston Street
  • 928 Pleasant Street
  • 552 Crane Street (porch only)
  • 34 Moyston in Schenectady is slated to be demolished in an effort to revitalize neighborhoods (credit: City of Schenectady)
  • 10 Catherine Street in Schenectady is slated to be demolished in an effort to revitalize neighborhoods (credit: City of Schenectady)
  • 756 Culter Street in Schenectady is slated to be demolished in an effort to revitalize neighborhoods. (credit: City of Schenectady)

The properties in the Hamilton Hill and Vale neighborhoods are within the city’s Neighborhood
Revitalization Strategy Area (NRSA). Those eight demolitions will create five buildable parcels.

Schenectady is seeking bids to demolish another round of vacant blighted buildings. The bids are due by November 17 at 10:30 a.m. The funding will be allocated through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19