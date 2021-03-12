Schenectady demolishing more blighted buildings

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region Land Bank began demolishing two buildings on Barrett Street in Schenectady on Thursday. This followed Wednesday’s announcement that the City Department of Development is calling for bids to raze four other local blighted properties.

“As we build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are continuing our strong, unified efforts to fight blight by demolishing unsightly buildings that cannot be fixed,” said Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy in a written statement. “Today, we eliminate two problem properties on Barrett Street as we prepare to demolish another four structures in the weeks ahead.”

1052 and 1062 are the two Barrett Street properties. The four other properties slated for the next round are city-owned and within the Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area and Mont Pleasant Renewal Area. They are:

804 Strong Street

529 Mumford Street

16 Grove Place

652 Sunset Street

Those vacant, beyond-repair buildings will be torn down in early spring with $91,300 in funding from Community Development Block Grant funds through the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The four new demolitions go before the City Council Development and Planning Committee on Monday, March 15, with final approval expected by the City Council on Monday, March 22.

The city of Schenectady, the Capital Region Land Bank, and the Schenectady County Metroplex Development Authority say they’ve demolished over 200 blighted buildings in recent years.