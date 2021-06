SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Woodlawn branch library. The ceremony will take place Friday at 10 a.m.

Those in attendance will be Gary Hughes, Majority Leader of the Schenectady County Legislature;

Peggy King, Schenectady County Legislator; Philip Fields, Schenectady County Legislator; and Dr.

Bill Levering, President of the Schenectady County Public Library Board of Trustees.