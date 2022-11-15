SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady City School District hosted a job fair on Tuesday. The job fair was for several full-time and part-time jobs.

Some positions included teachers, custodians, and nurses. Officials said they wanted to hold the job fair to fill positions and show the community they are reaching out to them.

“Being out in the community and letting the community know that we are in need and in need of support, and who better than the members of our community as a whole,” Asst. Superintendent Dr. Carlos Otto Jr. said.

On-site interviews were held during the job fair, which was located at the Steinmetz Career and Leadership Academy.