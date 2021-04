SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady City School District is presenting their final budget to the Board of Education on Wednesday. The school says they are “exploring the feasibility” of expanding in-person learning opportunities for the remainder of the school year.

In response, the district is asking all parents to complete a survey to gauge levels of interest in this potential expansion.

The survey is due by April 27, ahead of the BOE meeting on April 28.