SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County will host training sessions for prospective foster and adoptive parents starting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Staff from the Office of Children and Family Services will conduct the 11-class training series, which is part of the certification process for foster and adoptive parents.

Some of the topics that will be covered during the sessions are the process of becoming a foster or adoptive parent, required training, and resources available—including financial and other support.

“While the process can seem overwhelming, our dedicated staff is available to help guide prospective adoptive and foster parents through every step of the certification process and beyond,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health, Housing & Human Services Committee. “If you’ve ever thought about becoming a foster or adoptive parent, we encourage you to attend the informational meeting or reach out with any questions you may have.”

Dates:

Wednesday, January 4 — informational meeting

Tuesday, January 10

Thursday, January 19

Wednesday, January 25

Wednesday, February 1

Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 15

Wednesday, February 22

Wednesday, March 1

Wednesday, March 8

Wednesday, March 15

Each event will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., at 388 Broadway, in Schenectady. Interested residents can register online or by calling (518) 388-4372 or (518) 388-4541.