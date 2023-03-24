SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Registration is now open for the first Schenectady County household hazardous waste collection of the year. The event will be held Saturday, April 1, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. in SUNY Schenectady’s back parking lot.

The program allows county residents to bring unwanted hazardous chemicals from around their homes to the collection site for safe and environmentally sound disposal. The program is free.

Space is limited and registration is required. To register, visit the county website or call (518) 388-4775.

“Safely disposing of household chemicals is not only important for the health of our planet, but also for the safety and well-being of our communities,” said Schenectady County Legislator Richard Ruzzo, Vice-Chair of the Environmental Conservation, Renewable Energy & Parks Committee. “Our free household hazardous waste collection events make it easier for residents and families to safely dispose of common household chemicals they no longer need.”

Participants should enter using the ramps off State Street. The Washington Avenue entrance will be exit-only.

Schenectady County hosted four HHW events in 2022 which took in a total of over 30,000 gallons of liquid materials and over 10,000 pounds of solid materials for safe disposal. This included over 19,000 gallons of paint.