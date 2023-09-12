SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County and GreenSheen Paint are hosting a free paint recycling event for residents on September 23 at the SUNY Schenectady West Parking lot. GreenSheen will recycle the paint at their facility in the Rotterdam Industrial Park.
“Schenectady County has sponsored multiple events this year to make it easier for residents to
recycle paint, common household chemicals, and electronics waste, which can have a big impact on our community,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “This
paint recycling event is one more way we can work together with our residents to divert waste from landfills and help keep our environment cleaner and greener for future generations.”
|Accepted Materials (only in 5-gallon containers or smaller)
|Not Accepted
|Interior and exterior architectural paints: latex, acrylic, water-based, alkyd, oil-based, enamel (including textured coatings)
Deck coatings, floor paints (including elastomeric)
Primers, sealers, undercoats
Stains
Shellacs, lacquers, varnishes, urethanes (single component)
Waterproofing concrete/masonry/wood sealers and repellents (not tar or bitumen-based)
Metal coatings, rust preventatives
Field and lawn paints
|Paint thinners, mineral spirits, solvents
Aerosol paints (spray cans)
Auto and marine paints
Art and craft paints
Caulking components, epoxies, glues, adhesives
Paint additives, colorants, tints, resins
Wood preservatives (containing pesticides)
Roof patch and repair
Asphalt, tar, and bitumen-based products
2-component coatings
Deck cleaners
Traffic and road marking paints
Industrial Maintenance (IM) coatings
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)(shop application) paints and finishes
Walk-ups are accepted based on availability. Register here or call (518) 388-4775 to secure a spot. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.