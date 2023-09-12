SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County and GreenSheen Paint are hosting a free paint recycling event for residents on September 23 at the SUNY Schenectady West Parking lot. GreenSheen will recycle the paint at their facility in the Rotterdam Industrial Park.

“Schenectady County has sponsored multiple events this year to make it easier for residents to

recycle paint, common household chemicals, and electronics waste, which can have a big impact on our community,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “This

paint recycling event is one more way we can work together with our residents to divert waste from landfills and help keep our environment cleaner and greener for future generations.”

Accepted Materials (only in 5-gallon containers or smaller) Not Accepted Interior and exterior architectural paints: latex, acrylic, water-based, alkyd, oil-based, enamel (including textured coatings)

Deck coatings, floor paints (including elastomeric)

Primers, sealers, undercoats

Stains

Shellacs, lacquers, varnishes, urethanes (single component)

Waterproofing concrete/masonry/wood sealers and repellents (not tar or bitumen-based)

Metal coatings, rust preventatives

Field and lawn paints Paint thinners, mineral spirits, solvents

Aerosol paints (spray cans)

Auto and marine paints

Art and craft paints

Caulking components, epoxies, glues, adhesives

Paint additives, colorants, tints, resins

Wood preservatives (containing pesticides)

Roof patch and repair

Asphalt, tar, and bitumen-based products

2-component coatings

Deck cleaners

Traffic and road marking paints

Industrial Maintenance (IM) coatings

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)(shop application) paints and finishes

Walk-ups are accepted based on availability. Register here or call (518) 388-4775 to secure a spot. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.