SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is fronting efforts to increase awareness for opioid overdoses. On September 6, the Schenectady County Public Health Services, the New Choices Recovery Center, and the Schenectady Police Department will host a free naloxone training and information session for community members.

“Knowing how to administer naloxone can mean the difference between life and death in the fight against opioid overdoses,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health, Housing & Human Services Committee. “This training can help empower members of our community with knowledge and life-saving resources that can make a difference when it matters most.”

Naloxone is a medication that works on opioids, such as heroin, prescription pain medications, and fentanyl. The event runs from 6 to 7 p.m. at the McChesney Room at the Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library at 99 Clinton Street.

Residents unable to attend can access an online version of the training session. Free Narcan kits are available from the SCPHS for those who complete the online training.