SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, Schenectady County residents can bring household hazardous waste to SUNY Schenectady between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but registration is required as space is limited.

The collection will happen in the back parking lot at 78 Washington Avenue. Schenectady County residents can register online or by calling (518) 388-4775.

Below is a list of accepted waste and prohibited items: