SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, Schenectady County residents can bring household hazardous waste to SUNY Schenectady between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but registration is required as space is limited.
The collection will happen in the back parking lot at 78 Washington Avenue. Schenectady County residents can register online or by calling (518) 388-4775.
Below is a list of accepted waste and prohibited items:
|Accepted waste
|Prohibited items
|Antifreeze
Auto fluids (other than motor oil and anti-freeze)
Bleach
Drain decloggers
Flares
Flammable adhesives
Fluorescent lighting ballasts
Household cleaning products
Insecticides
Lawn and garden products
Mercury (bulk)
Mercury-containing products (thermostats, thermometers, sneakers containing
lights, etc.)
Paints, latex
Paints, oil
Herbicides, Pesticides, and vermin control poisons
Pet flea control
Photo chemicals
Pool and spa chemicals
Propane tanks (1 lb.)
Stains, lacquers, varnishes
Thinners, mineral spirits, solvents
|Ammunition
Asbestos and asbestos-containing items
Batteries of any kind
Electronics, including computers and televisions
Explosives
Fire Extinguishers
Tanks of Isocyanates (sealing foam) [Aerosols are allowed]
Lighting of any kind
Medical sharps
Medical waste
Motor oil
Propane tanks (grill-sized or larger)
Radioactive items (smoke detectors)