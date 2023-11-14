SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Schenectady County Public Health Services is hosting a free Naloxone training at the Hon. Karen B. Johnson Central Library. The training and information session is open to all community members.

“Understanding how to use Naloxone, a life-saving medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, can mean the difference between life and death in the fight against opioid overdoses,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health, Housing & Human Services Committee. “We’re offering free training and Naloxone kits to help empower individuals to be equipped and capable in times of need.”

The event runs from 6 to 7 p.m. Those unable to attend can take a free online training and receive a free Naloxone kit from the SCPHS upcoming completion.