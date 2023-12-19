SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A blood drive will be held at the Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library on January 18. The American Red Cross seeks all blood types but highlights the need for donors with types O negative, A negative, and B negative.

“As we observe National Blood Donor Month in January, it’s crucial to recognize the ongoing need for blood donations that save lives,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health, Housing & Human Services Committee. “This time of year, supplies often run low, making our blood drive essential in supporting the American Red Cross and ensuring a steady and sufficient blood supply for those in need.”

The blood drive will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are required and can be scheduled on the Red Cross website.