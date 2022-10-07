SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic for cats, ferrets, and dogs in Schenectady on October 22. The clinic is free to Schenectady County residents. Cats and ferrets must be in carriers, and dogs must be leashed.

Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) transitioned to electronic registration and a drive-thru clinic model to continue providing rabies vaccines to pets during the pandemic. Residents register online for an appointment time and provide information about their animals. This allows SCPHS to create a vaccination certificate for each scheduled pet.

County officials say the new model has reduced stress on animals, cut down on wait times, and allowed residents with more than one pet to receive vaccines during the same appointment. “Pets are family, so it’s important to keep them healthy and safe,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich. “Our free clinics are an easy way to keep your cats, dogs, and ferrets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.”

The October 22 clinic will be held at the Schenectady High School, located at 1445 The Plaza, in Schenectady. It is slated to run from 10 a.m. to noon.

Schenectady County residents can learn more about rabies or schedule an appointment on the county website, or by calling (518) 386-2818. Appointments are limited.