Schenectady County to hold COVID vaccine POD at Rivers Casino

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County will hold a one-day COVID-19 vaccine event on Sunday, March 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rivers Casino. Appointments are available on the Schenectady County website.

This event is strictly for county residents ages 65 and older. Proof of residency and age will be

required at the vaccine site. Individuals who receive a vaccine at this event will be signed up to receive their second dose at the Casino 21 days later. The second appointment will be scheduled during their first appointment.

“These vaccines will go a long way toward vaccinating our older residents, especially those who are

unable to travel outside of the county,” said Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt, ViceChair of the Committee on Health & Human Services.

Pratt adds that if residents already have vaccine appointments somewhere else, keep those appointments so others, especially those who cannot travel far, can have the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Eligible residents who need help scheduling an appointment can visit participating Schenectady

County Public Library branches for assistance:

Hon. Karen B. Johnson (Central) Branch

March 4, 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bornt Branch (948 State Street)

March 5 from 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.

Mont Pleasant Branch (1036 Crane Street)

March 4 from 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.