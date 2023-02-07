SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Legislature is considering a proposal to use federal funding to renovate the Schenectady County Recreational Facility. The $2.5 million project would be funded by the American Rescue Plan.

It includes an additional 4,660-sq. ft. of space for four new lockers rooms, an additional changing room, expanded restrooms and a larger front entrance. The parking lot would also be expanded by roughly 30 spaces.

If approved, the renovations could be completed by summer 2024. The proposal will be discussed at the legislature’s meeting on Feb. 14.