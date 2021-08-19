Schenectady County to administer third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region counties have been administering the third COVID-19 vaccine dose to immunocompromised individuals.

“Vaccines are very prevalent in our community, in our county. It’s important you’ve spoken with your doctor, you understand you fit the criteria of immunosuppressed which could be many different things,” says Schenectady County Manager Rory Fluman.

The Biden Administration is prepared to roll out COVID-19 booster shots for the majority of Americans by the week of September 20. The FDA authorized a third dose of the vaccine for certain immunocompromised patients last week, with the New York State Department of Health following suit on Monday.

Federal health officials say Americans should be able to get the booster shot eight months after getting their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.“ If you’re getting the third shot [right now, it’s] because you’re immunocompromised, they’re calling it the third vaccine dose. The September date of a booster shot which is the same thing but for the healthy individuals — we’re still waiting on guidance from the State Department of Health,” says Fluman.

Schenectady County ranks to have one the highest percentage of vaccinated residents in the Capital Region, however, there are some zip codes in the Schenectady County where half the population isn’t vaccinated. There are neighborhoods where people are encouraging their neighbors to get the first shot.

“I think notifying people that we have the lowest vaccination rate will also inspire people to say, ‘Hey I need to step up and get the vaccine,’” says Alplaus resident Bob Winchester. Bob part of the Alplaus Residents’ Association.

Alplaus is a hamlet located in the Town of Glenville. Bob is an active community member and he’s working with other key community members. The group partnered with Schenectady County Public Health to hold the COVID-19 first vaccine clinic in Alplaus.

The vaccine clinic runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Alplaus Fire House on Alplaus Avenue. Vaccines will be available for those who haven’t received the shot and for those whom are eligible for the third dose.

“We’re trying to get people to come in for their first shot, if they got their first shot but not the second, we want them to complete the vaccination process. For people who are immunocompromised, we’re looking to have a chance [they can] get it someplace that’s not crowded, which is friendly and spacious and allow them to get a vaccine but it’s only for people who are immunocompromised,” says Bob.