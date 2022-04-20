SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County SummerNight is returning for the first time since 2019. The event is set for Friday, July 22 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SummerNight will be held in Downtown Schenectady on State Street between Broadway and Barret Street and the Jay Street Pedestrian Mall. The free event will feature live musical performances, games, and food.

“My colleagues on the legislature and I made it a priority to bring back Schenectady County SummerNight, the Capital Region’s biggest summer block party this year after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic,” said Schenectady County Legislator Cathy Gatta. “We look forward to hosting this free event that draws visitors from all over the Capital Region to our community. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks – you won’t be disappointed!”

Vendors interested in participating in the event can visit the Schenectady County website.