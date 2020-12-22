Schenectady County suggests legislation capping delivery fees

FILE – The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in New York. DoorDash Inc. is planning to sell its stock to the public, capitalizing on the growing trend of consumers embracing app-based deliveries as much of the world stays home during the pandemic. The company filed papers signaling its intent for initial public offering Friday, Nov. 13. (AP Photo)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new law introduced in the Schenectady County Legislature would regulate fees charged by third-party food delivery services.

The proposed legislation limits how much food delivery services—like GrubHub, DoorDash, and UberEats—can charge during a state of emergency in Schenectady County, specifically when in-person dining at restaurants has been suspended.

“The hospitality sector has faced so many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Schenectady County Legislator Jeff McDonald. “This law can help our local restaurants better weather the storm while they aren’t able to operate as they normally would, and it also protects the drivers putting themselves in harm’s way to deliver orders.”

Schenectady County Legislator Cathy Gatta said, “It will help restaurants survive, which will also help protect the jobs of restaurant workers and ensure customers don’t face price gouging during an emergency.”

The proposed Local Law I of 2020 would:

Cap fees to restaurants at 15% per order

Ban increase of other fees charged to restaurants

Ban reducing driver compensation

Ban increasing customer fees

Allow victims to sue violators

“Restaurants use food delivery services to supplement their income,” said Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt, “Now more than ever, restaurants depend on these services to survive. At a time when government and health professionals at every level advise the public to stay home, we have an obligation to ensure everyone is protected.”