SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is officially closing its COVID-19 vaccine POD and testing site at the McClellan Street Health Campus. The decision was made following the federal announcement that the COVID-19 public health emergency has ended.

Vaccines will still be available for residents at Schenectady County’s Public Health Services vaccine POD at the Schenectady Community Ministries. Lab testing will no longer be available in the county.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve worked to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines and testing were

accessible to all of our residents,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair

of the Health, Housing & Human Services Committee. “While we no longer offer lab testing, we want our residents to know many resources are still available through the county. No-cost COVID-19 vaccines are available at our Friday afternoon POD at SiCM and through our at-home vaccination program, and free at-home tests will continue to be available at many county offices.”