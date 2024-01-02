SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed with NEWS10 that the two missing vulnerable adults, Malachi Williams and Ryan Williams, have been found. Law enforcement conducted a large search for the two missing adults with special needs early Tuesday morning near Mariaville.

Malachi Williams (left) and Ryan Williams (right) images courtesy of Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office

Schenectady County Undersheriff James Barrett says the two went missing from 7969 Mariaville Road between 10 p.m. Monday last night and early Tuesday morning. Drone units, K9s, and several local agencies were on the scene to help with the search. both were found at the Cobleskill Walmart.

Acres of local forest are currently being searched. This is a developing story. Stick with NEWS10 as more information becomes available.