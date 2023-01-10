SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office announced that it has successfully completed the accreditation process for the Patrol Division. The agency was officially recognized and awarded accredited status by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) on Dec. 8, 2022. The accreditation is valid for five years.

DCJS’s Law Enforcement Agency Accreditation Program is voluntary and designed to improve an agency’s effectiveness, efficiency, and professionalism; promote training, and foster public confidence in law enforcement. Around 30% of police agencies in New York State are accredited.

“We strive to adhere to the most professional standards and policies recognized for policing,” said Schenectady County Sheriff Dominic Dagostino. “It took a team effort over the last three years to complete this process, which was important to our department. We believe that pursuing and receiving accreditation through DCJS will enhance the services we provide to Schenectady County residents while serving as a source of pride for our Patrol Division.”

To gain accreditation, the Road Patrol’s policies and procedures were reviewed, updated, and implemented to ensure the division operates under professionally developed standards that reflect the most current best practices and emphasize training.