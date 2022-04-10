SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), launched its “Drug take-back” event Sunday. This initiative addresses the public safety and public health issues surrounding unused prescription medications.

Photo courtesy Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office.

Medicines that are left in home cabinets for prolonged periods of time are susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are very high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses because of these drugs. Studies show that the majority of abused prescriptions come from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

The usual methods for disposing of unused medications, which include flushing them down the toilet and throwing them in the trash, pose potential health and safety hazards. To combat this, the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting any unwanted prescription drugs, no questions asked, on April 30.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Substation, located at 130 Princetown Plaza in Schenectady. No needles or aerosols will be collected at the event- only unused prescriptions. The collection is for residents, not businesses.