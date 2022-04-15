SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Board of Elections (SCBOE) is seeking poll workers for upcoming primary and general elections. SCBOE said poll workers are needed on Tuesday, June 28 for Primary Day and on Tuesday, November 8 for Election Day.

Officials said poll workers are responsible to perform a variety of tasks which include signing in voters, directing voters to their correct polling place, assisting voters that may need help voting, and ensuring documenting information on appropriate forms. Additionally, bilingual poll workers are needed and are encouraged to apply that speak fluent English and Spanish.

According to SCBOE, poll workers can earn $250 for working either on Primary or Election Day, in addition to $40 for training. The following are the requirements to be a Schenectady County poll worker:

At least 18 years old

Be a registered voter in Schenectady County

Bilingual workers with proficiency in English

A desire to serve the voting public

For additional information, call Laura or Loretta at (518) 377-2469 You can also email pollworker@schenectadycounty.com.