Schenectady County seeking feedback on Empire Trail wayfinding plan

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is seeking public input on the Empire State Trail wayfinding plan. The trail was recently completed through Schenectady County to improve safety and accessibility.

“We are excited that the trail is now complete from Niskayuna to Rotterdam Junction,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “The Empire State Trail is a great recreational asset for our county. Completing the trail has been a top priority for the County Legislature and now that it is finished, we want to make sure that new signage enhances the trail experience for residents and visitors alike.”

The county has drafted a plan to include new signage on the trail. Recommendation include:

Trail etiquette signs to improve safety

Interpretive signs to showc the county’s history and landmarks

Directional signs to point trail users to nearby dining, shopping and accommodations

The signage will be included with new visitor information kiosks planned by Discover Schenectady. Once the wayfinding plan is finalized, both digital and pocket maps of the Schenectady portion of the trail will be produced.

Anyone interested in providing comments on the plan or suggestions about bike and hike trails in

Schenectady County can send them to info@schenectadymetropex.org. The comments are requested by December 31.