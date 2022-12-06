SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Legislature recognized the contributions older adults have made to the community on Tuesday. Seven people earned the “Older New Yorker of the Year” award.

Four winners attended the luncheon honoring them. The winners served the community in a variety of ways, including serving as volunteer firefighters, volunteering at food pantries and much more.

“The time that volunteers invest just comes back many fold,” Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich said. “Not just to the folks that they’re supporting but to themselves.”

The award is named after Karen B. Johnson, who served as a liaison between the county legislature and the Department of Senior and Long Term Care Services.