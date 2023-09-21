SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friends of Schenectady County Public Library is hosting a fall book sale on September 30 and October 1. Patrons can browse over 40,000 books, most of which cost $1 or less.

There are reading materials for all ages in addition to DVDs and CDs. Shoppers can also fill up a bag for just $3 on October 1.

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 30 and 12 to 3 p.m. on October 1. Credit cards are accepted. All proceeds benefit the library system. The Schenectady County Public Library is located at 99 Clinton Street.