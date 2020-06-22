Schenectady County Public Library System begins curbside pick-up service

Schenectady County

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Beginning Monday, the Schenectady County Public Library System is offering curbside pick-up for library card holders.

Karen B Johnson Central Library is the first library branch to offer the service, which operates by appointment only. Next week, Mont Pleasant & Niskayuna branch libraries will begin the service, followed by the rest of the branch libraries on July 6.

To reserve items, you have three options: online, by calling the library or via email.

Once an order is placed, the library will call to give you an appointed time for pick-up. When you arrive for your curbside appointment, you must wear a face mask and present either your library card or photo ID.

Have an overdue library book? The book drops at the Karen B Johnson Central Library are open 24 hours a day.

All returned materials enter into a quarantine period for 3-7 days, before they show they’ve been returned in your account.

According to their website, “NO FINES will assessed to your account for overdue materials during this limited-service time period.”

