Schenectady County provides application assistance for NYS emergency rental program

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) Schenectady County is partnering with Bethesda House of Schenectady, Inc. and Schenectady Community Action Program, Inc. (SCAP) to provide in-person application assistance for renters and landlords applying for ERAP funding through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA). The OTDA’s electronic application will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

New York State recently announced that up to $2.7 billion in emergency rental assistance is available through ERAP to help New Yorkers behind on their rent. This funding is specifically for those that have experienced financial hardship and those that are at risk of homelessness or housing instability that earn at or below 80% of area median income (AMI).

Eligibility

Income qualifications for rental assistance in Schenectady County:

Application assistance

Applicants who need assistance can receive in-person help from SCAP and the Bethesda House starting Tuesday, June 1. All sites are walk-in, no appointment needed. Applicants who arrive after capacity is full will receive an appointment to come back later the same day or the following day.

SCAP locations

Albany Street

913 Albany St.

Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., open until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays

(518) 374-9181

Ellis

600 McClellan St. (take a right down the hallway to the right of the reception desk)

Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., open until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays

(518) 347-5361

Mont Pleasant Branch Library (in the entryway)

1036 Crane St.

Tuesdays 1-4:30 p.m.

(518) 419-9026

Hon. Karen B. Johnson Branch Library (in the entryway)

99 Clinton St.

Thursdays 1-4:30 p.m.

(518) 419-9026

Bethesda House

834 State St.

Monday – Friday 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(518) 374-7873

Documentation

Applicants should bring all required documentation to the assistance sites listed above.

Renter applicants will need to provide:

Personal identification for all household members

Social Security number of any household members who have been issued one

Proof of rental amount

Proof of residency and occupancy

Proof of Income to document income eligibility

Documents demonstrating monthly income or annual income for 2020

Copy of gas or electric utility bill, if applying for help paying for utility arrears at the same rental unit

Landlords and property owners will need to provide:

• Completed W-9 tax form

• Executed lease with tenant applicant

• Documentation of rent due from tenant

• Banking information to receive direct deposit payment