SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some homeowners in Schenectady County will soon be able to get a rebate on their property taxes. A new law gives $9 million in relief to more than 34,000 homeowners in the county.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bill into law on September 22, allowing Schenectady County to enact the 2023 Schenectady County Homeowners $250 Rebate Program.

Homeowners who qualified for the STAR program as of Dec. 31, 2022, and whose property is in good standing, will receive a $250 rebate check. A date has not been announced for when the checks will begin to be distributed.