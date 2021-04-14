Schenectady County proclaims April 2021 as Autism Action Month

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Legislature passed a resolution on Tuesday to proclaim April 2021 as Autism Action Month.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since 2000 the prevalence of autism in the United States has risen from 1 in 150 children to 1 in 54 children in 2020.

“All people, no matter their ability, deserve to participate in their own community and live fulfilling

lives,” said Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt, sponsor of the resolution. “While

autism awareness and acceptance play an important role, action is also needed – advancing policies

that recognize and appreciate the diversity within the autism spectrum and provide services and

supports for early intervention, education, and transition to adulthood, employment and beyond.”

April has widely been known as Autism Awareness Month in the United States in an effort to

educate the public, foster understanding and inclusivity, and shine a light on the systemic barriers

people with autism face.