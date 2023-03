SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Legislature passed a local law to allow volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers to receive a property tax credit.

Now, any firefighter or ambulance worker with more than two years of service can receive a 10 percent credit on their property taxes. Officials said this is a way to show appreciation to first responders.

Eligible volunteers can apply for a tax credit by March 1, 2024 to be eligible for the exemption in January 2025.