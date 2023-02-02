SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In preparation for the frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills expected in the next few days, Schenectady County has partnered with local organizations to open warming centers. Weather advisories warn of windchill late Friday night and early Saturday morning that could reach as low as 30 or 35 below.

“We encourage everyone to stay inside as much as possible as temperatures plunge below zero, and to check on friends, family, and neighbors, especially if they are older or live alone,” said

Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health, Housing, and Human

Services Committee.

Residents that go outdoors are advised to wear dry, warm clothes and to cover exposed skin, as very low wind chills can cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes. Warming stations can be found at the following locations:

Bethesda House, 84 State Street, Schenectady Friday – Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady Friday – Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hon. Karen B. Johnson Central Library, 99 Clinton Street, Schenectady Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.

Phyllis Bornt Branch Library & Literacy Center, 948 State Street, Schenectady Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Glenville Branch Library, 20 Glenridge Road, Glenville Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mont Pleasant Branch Library, 1036 Crane Street, Schenectady Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Niskayuna Branch Library, 2400 Nott Street East, Niskayuna Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rotterdam Branch Library, 1100 N. Westcott Road, Rotterdam Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scotia Branch Library, 14 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Woodlawn Branch Library, 2 Sanford Street, Schenectady Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



A Code Blue is also in effect through the weekend. For those in need of Code Blue emergency sheltering or housing, please contact the following locations: