SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning Friday, residents in Schenectady County will have until Saturday, December 30 to enroll and be accepted as part of the county’s agriculture district. This annual review period looks to encourage the use of farmland for agricultural production and maintain the agricultural industry in the county.

Those interested in applying can do so online. According to the county, after the 30-day review period, applications will be reviewed by the County’s Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board. The County Legislature will hold a public meeting and there will be a final vote taken by the Legislature to include additional parcels in the Agricultural District.

“Agricultural Districts were created to give counties a mechanism to assist landowners in conserving open spaces and enhancing the viability of farming within their borders,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “Schenectady County is proud to have a robust agricultural district that includes over 140 farms that provide locally grown fruits and vegetables, and other agricultural products.”