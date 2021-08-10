Schenectady County opening cooling stations as temperatures rise

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In anticipation of temperatures reaching into the 90s, Schenectady County is opening cooling stations to help residents beat the heat.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, residents are asked to wear masks and adhere to social distancing
guidelines at the cooling stations.

The following cooling stations will be open:

Hon. Karen B. Johnson (Central) Library Branch
9am-6pm on Wednesday, August 11
9am-5pm on Thursday and Friday, August 12 and 13
99 Clinton St.
Schenectady, NY 12305

Bornt Library Branch
10am-5pm Wednesday, August 11 and Friday, August 13
948 State St.
Schenectady, NY 12307

Glenville Library Branch
10am-5pm Wednesday, August 11
10am-6pm Thursday, August 12
20 Glenridge Rd.
Schenectady, NY 12302

Mont Pleasant Library Branch
10am-5pm on Thursday, August 12
1036 Crane St.
Schenectady, NY 12303

Quaker Street Library Branch
10am-5pm Wednesday and Thursday, August 11 and 12
133 Bull St.
Delanson, NY 12053

Rotterdam Library Branch
10am-5pm Friday, August 13
1100 N. Westcott Rd.
Schenectady, NY 12306

Scotia Library Branch
10am-5pm Friday, August 13
14 Mohawk Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12302

Woodlawn Library Branch
10am-5pm Thursday, August 12
2 Sanford St.
Schenectady, NY 12304

