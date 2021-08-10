SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In anticipation of temperatures reaching into the 90s, Schenectady County is opening cooling stations to help residents beat the heat.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, residents are asked to wear masks and adhere to social distancing
guidelines at the cooling stations.
The following cooling stations will be open:
Hon. Karen B. Johnson (Central) Library Branch
9am-6pm on Wednesday, August 11
9am-5pm on Thursday and Friday, August 12 and 13
99 Clinton St.
Schenectady, NY 12305
Bornt Library Branch
10am-5pm Wednesday, August 11 and Friday, August 13
948 State St.
Schenectady, NY 12307
Glenville Library Branch
10am-5pm Wednesday, August 11
10am-6pm Thursday, August 12
20 Glenridge Rd.
Schenectady, NY 12302
Mont Pleasant Library Branch
10am-5pm on Thursday, August 12
1036 Crane St.
Schenectady, NY 12303
Quaker Street Library Branch
10am-5pm Wednesday and Thursday, August 11 and 12
133 Bull St.
Delanson, NY 12053
Rotterdam Library Branch
10am-5pm Friday, August 13
1100 N. Westcott Rd.
Schenectady, NY 12306
Scotia Library Branch
10am-5pm Friday, August 13
14 Mohawk Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12302
Woodlawn Library Branch
10am-5pm Thursday, August 12
2 Sanford St.
Schenectady, NY 12304
More from NEWS10
- NY republicans, democrats look ahead to 2022 amid Cuomo resignation
- Schenectady County opening cooling stations as temperatures rise
- What’s in the $1T infrastructure bill and how it could benefit everyday Americans
- Legal troubles still loom for Governor Cuomo amid resignation
- Who else is currently in the line of succession to become governor of New York?