Schenectady County opening cooling stations as temperatures rise

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In anticipation of temperatures reaching into the 90s, Schenectady County is opening cooling stations to help residents beat the heat.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, residents are asked to wear masks and adhere to social distancing

guidelines at the cooling stations.

The following cooling stations will be open:

Hon. Karen B. Johnson (Central) Library Branch

9am-6pm on Wednesday, August 11

9am-5pm on Thursday and Friday, August 12 and 13

99 Clinton St.

Schenectady, NY 12305

Bornt Library Branch

10am-5pm Wednesday, August 11 and Friday, August 13

948 State St.

Schenectady, NY 12307

Glenville Library Branch

10am-5pm Wednesday, August 11

10am-6pm Thursday, August 12

20 Glenridge Rd.

Schenectady, NY 12302

Mont Pleasant Library Branch

10am-5pm on Thursday, August 12

1036 Crane St.

Schenectady, NY 12303

Quaker Street Library Branch

10am-5pm Wednesday and Thursday, August 11 and 12

133 Bull St.

Delanson, NY 12053

Rotterdam Library Branch

10am-5pm Friday, August 13

1100 N. Westcott Rd.

Schenectady, NY 12306

Scotia Library Branch

10am-5pm Friday, August 13

14 Mohawk Ave.

Schenectady, NY 12302

Woodlawn Library Branch

10am-5pm Thursday, August 12

2 Sanford St.

Schenectady, NY 12304