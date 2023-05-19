SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On May 20, residents of Schenectady County can visit SUNY Schenectady for a free paper shredding event. Paper shredding will be available from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the back parking lot at SUNY Schenectady, located at 78 Washington Ave.

Shredding will be done by SecureScan, a HIPAA/HITEC compliant and NAID® AAA certified paper shredding company. Registration is required.

Accepted items include loose office papers, bills, statements, and sensitive paper documents. Newspaper, catalogs, phone books, cardboard, binders, books, CDs, plastic, and metals are not accepted.

“By offering this free service, we are empowering our residents to protect their personal information and reduce the risk of identity theft,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “This small investment in our community can give residents peace of mind and confidence at a time when identity theft is on the rise.”