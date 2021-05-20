Schenectady County mobile COVID vaccination program kicks off

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new partnership between Schenectady County, CDTA and MVP Health Care will bring COVID-19 vaccines to neighborhoods in Schenectady County with lower than County average vaccination rates.

The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at predetermined locations throughout the County. The CDTA trolley will stop at locations that include food pantries, faith-based organizations, libraries, and municipal housing sites over a two-month time-period.

The first stop on the trolley vaccine journey is May 20 at the Schenectady Inner City Mission Food Pantry on Albany Street in Schenectady. The vaccine event will take place at 3 p.m.

To incentivize the community to get vaccinated, every community member who gets a vaccine during these PODs will receive a voucher for a free scoop of ice cream at Stewart’s Shops, while supplies last, and will be entered to win a $500 Visa gift card from MVP Health Care.

To find additional dates and times of when and where the CDTA trolley, MVP Health Care, and SCPHS will be with the vaccines, visit the Schenectady County website.