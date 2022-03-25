SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Late fines have been eliminated for all nine Schenectady County Public Libraries (SCPL). The SCPL Board of Trustees adopted the new policy after the Schenectady County Legislature passed a resolution asking the Board to get rid of the fees for returning materials after their due date.

Officials said there are currently over 12,000 library cardholders who have a $5 or greater balance in fines on their SCPL account. This blocks them from borrowing more materials or using computers. Officials said this can be a literacy barrier and studies have shown that patrons are more likely to return their borrowed materials when there are no late fines.

“Libraries are a valuable asset to the community and we want to make sure that they can continue to encourage lifelong learning, exploration, and innovation in all of our residents,” said Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt.

The updated policy includes:

Patrons being notified if a borrowed item is overdue

Items being declared lost after 21 days overdue. A replacment fee will be charged to the account holder.

If patrons return an item after it has been declared lost, the replacment fee will be removed from their account.

If the patron pays the fee but later finds the item and returns it within 90 days, they will be refunded.

Borrowing privileges will be suspended to patrons with over $100 in replacement fees on their account. They can still access e-books and library computers.

“On behalf of my colleagues on the County Legislature, I’d like to thank the Board of Trustees for creating a new policy that removes financial barriers that disproportionately affect low-income households’ ability to access all the services our libraries provide. We believe this change in policy will not only bring more people back to our libraries, it will also encourage patrons with overdue books to bring them back without worrying about being charged late fines,” said Pratt.

Previous late fines will be waived for patrons who have returned borrowed materials after their due dates. Replacement fees will still be issued for previously lost or damaged materials.