SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County legislature will be hosting a meeting on Tuesday, May 9, at Woodlawn Elementary School at 7 p.m. The meeting will also be streamed live on the county’s YouTube channel.

“We’re hosting meetings in communities across the county to make them more accessible to all of our residents,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “Join us at our May 9th meeting at Woodlawn Elementary or stream our meetings live on our YouTube channel to learn more about the initiatives we support and the services county government provides.”