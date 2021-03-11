Schenectady County launches online form for vendors, event organizers

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County launched a new online form on Wednesday for vendors and event organizers who host catered events within Schenectady County. The form was created to help businesses comply with the latest guidance released by the NYS Department of Health.

Local health departments, including Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS), are

put in charge of overseeing compliance. To fulfill the state’s mandate, SCPHS will require vendors and event organizers to fill out a form for each catered event they host. Forms will need to be submitted at least five days in advance of that event per state guidance.

All submitted forms will be reviewed, and SCPHS will only contact vendors if they need clarification or identify a potential issue.

“Schenectady County wants to make it as easy as possible for venues and organizers to host events

that comply with the latest NYS coronavirus guidelines,” said Schenectady County Legislator

Cathy Gatta. “Our online form is easy to access and fill out, so our businesses can spend more time

doing what they do best – hosting events.”

The online form and additional information is available on the Schenectady County website.