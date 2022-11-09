SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Because of cold temperatures arriving in the Capital Region, Schenectady County has issued a Code Blue order. It will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Code Blue means homeless shelters will extend their hours for anyone who needs their services.

The following locations are available to those in need of shelter or housing during the freezing temperatures:

Monastery (Altamont Program)

428 Duane Ave.

Schenectady, NY 12304

(518)461-6004

Bethesda House

834 State Street

Schenectady, NY 12307

(518) 374-7873

The Salvation Army’s Evangeline Booth Miracle Home (women only)

168 Lafayette Street

Schenectady, NY 12305

(518) 370-0276

Schenectady County Department of Social Services

797 Broadway, Schenectady, NY 12305

During regular business hours: (518) 388-4470

DSS On-Call (after 4:30pm)

(518) 382-0383