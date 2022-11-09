SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Because of cold temperatures arriving in the Capital Region, Schenectady County has issued a Code Blue order. It will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday.
Code Blue means homeless shelters will extend their hours for anyone who needs their services.
The following locations are available to those in need of shelter or housing during the freezing temperatures:
Monastery (Altamont Program)
428 Duane Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12304
(518)461-6004
Bethesda House
834 State Street
Schenectady, NY 12307
(518) 374-7873
The Salvation Army’s Evangeline Booth Miracle Home (women only)
168 Lafayette Street
Schenectady, NY 12305
(518) 370-0276
Schenectady County Department of Social Services
797 Broadway, Schenectady, NY 12305
During regular business hours: (518) 388-4470
DSS On-Call (after 4:30pm)
(518) 382-0383