Schenectady County hosts two vaccine clinics

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County will hold Moderna vaccine distribution events on Tuesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 15 at SUNY Schenectady. Approximately 500 appointments are available each day. Residents can sign up online.

Moderna vaccines are currently approved for 18+ by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Individuals who receive a vaccine at the event will sign up during their appointment for their second dose at SUNY Schenectady 28 days later.

Eligible residents who need help scheduling an appointment can call (518) 299-0518 or visit a participating Schenectady County Public Library branches for assistance:

Hon. Karen B. Johnson Branch

Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bornt Branch (State Street)

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.

Mont Pleasant Branch (Crane Street)

Tuesdays and Thursdays 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.